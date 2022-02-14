UAE weather: Rainy, cloudy forecast for Monday

Humid by night over some areas
The weather on Monday will be rainy and cloudy, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall at times over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas during daytime.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation especially Westward.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially over the sea during daytime. The sea will be rough, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman sea.
