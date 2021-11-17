UAE weather: Rainfall forecast for parts of the country

Humid by night and Thursday morning

Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 6:43 AM

Weather to remain fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas. Rainfall likely in these parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Temperatures likely to remain around 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the mercury rising slightly in Al Ain.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale was recorded in Southern Iran at 05:59am today (local time), according to the NCM ‘National Seismic Network’.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 35.4°C in Saih Al Salem, Dubai at 2:30pm.