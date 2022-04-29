UAE weather: Rainclouds to cause strong winds, blowing sand

Dusty climes to reduce horizontal visibility

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 6:26 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 6:51 AM

Expect a windy day on Friday with convective rainclouds kicking up sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloud formations eastward and westward over coastal regions and some islands will lead to moderate to fresh winds, strong at times.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.