UAE weather: Rain to hit parts of country

Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal, internal locations
The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a chance of rainfall over some internal areas especially east and southward, which may extend over some coastal areas
The highest temperature in Dubai will be 39ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 38ºC.
Light to moderate winds will blow with clouds, freshening at times. This will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
