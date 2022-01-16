UAE weather: Rain in several parts of country; police urge caution

Police urge motorists caution on the roads

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 6:44 AM

Residents in the UAE will wake up to a rainy and pleasant Sunday morning.

Several parts of the country experienced rain on Saturday and early Sunday morning as the authorities warned drivers, and the Met department sent out the yellow alert.

Abu Dhabi Police, in an early tweet on Sunday morning, urged motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), moderate rain fell over Delma Island, Al Shawamekh, and surrounding area saw light rainfall.

Moderate rain over Al Faqa/Al Khaznah, light to moderate rain over Abu Dhabi – Al Ain road and light precipitation over Al Bateen Airport.

Weather, in general, will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas accompanied with rainy convective clouds, especially over some Northern, Eastern, some coastal and the western regions.

Moderate to fresh Southeasterly winds, intense at times, especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that cloud formation associated with fresh winds may cause rough sea with wave height reaching 6 ft from 21:00 till 09:00 Sunday.