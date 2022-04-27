UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country today

Partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 6:27 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times with chance of rain convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, associated with light rainfall Westward by night.

There will be light to moderate winds. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.