UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Wednesday

Heavy rains hit UAE this week.

Wed 1 Dec 2021

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general, with a probability of rainfall over some eastern, coastal areas and the sea during the daytime.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some western areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.