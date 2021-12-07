UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Tuesday

Skies will be cloudy, with a continued decrease in temperatures
Weather1 week ago
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE on Tuesday with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general with low clouds appearing over some northern and eastern areas. Chance of light rainfall during the daytime.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
