UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Thursday

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain in some areas on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with light rain expected eastward by afternoon.
A weather alert was issued for Thursday morning as thick fog engulfed parts of the country:
It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially westward.
Light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
