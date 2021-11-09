UAE weather: Rain and sandstorm forecast for Tuesday

Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded in Falaj Al Mualla

Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy over scattered areas. Rainfall is expected over Eastern, Northern, and some Western areas.

Northwesterly light to moderate winds, freshening at times, might cause sandstorm, with speed 15-25 reaching 40km/hr.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and occasionally rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the NCM's, National Seismic Network, an earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 03:21 am in Falaj Al Mualla, the inland oasis town of Umm Al Quwain.