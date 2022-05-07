UAE weather: Probability of rain clouds in some areas

Light to moderate winds during daytime

Published: Sat 7 May 2022

There is a chance of the mountains witnessing some rainfall on Saturday as convective clouds may form over the area by afternoon.

The National Center of Meteorology also expects low clouds to form over the eastern coast by morning.

Skies will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy in general, becoming hazy during the daytime over some internal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, during the daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.