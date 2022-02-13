UAE weather: Partly cloudy with chance of rainfall

Light to moderate winds expected
With a significant drop in temperatures, weather in the UAE on Sunday, February 13, will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate rainfall is expected over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas.
Moderate to fresh winds, which will be intense at times, over the sea will cause blowing and suspended dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
Saturday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 30.7°C in Al Shwamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 2:45pm.
