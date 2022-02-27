UAE weather: Partly cloudy, windy forecast for Sunday

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a red alert
The weather today will continue to be partly cloudy and cool across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times.
It will get humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.
Light to moderate winds, becoming gradually moderate winds and freshening at times over the sea.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
