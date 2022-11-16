UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; temperature to reach 32°C

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 6:27 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high temperature of 32°C. The emirates will experience lows of 24°C and 23°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.

