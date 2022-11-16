UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; temperature to reach 32°C

The country will transition into winter by the end of this month, cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high temperature of 32°C. The emirates will experience lows of 24°C and 23°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.
The country will transition into winter by the end of this month, cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 17ºC
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC
Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in internal areas
Light to moderate winds will blow; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
Authorities issued red and yellow fog alerts to residents on Wednesday morning as horizontal visibility across the country continues to drop
Light to moderate winds will blow; the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea