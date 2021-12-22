UAE weather: Partly cloudy, pleasant day as temperatures dip

Dubai and Abu Dhabi to remain in the mid-20s on Wednesday

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 6:53 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 7:42 AM

Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy and dusty at times.

Low clouds will increase over some areas especially to the north, and for the coasts and islands.

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to remain in the mid-20s on Wednesday.

Moderate to fresh winds, strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust over exposed areas may be dust suspension Westward while temperatures tend to decrease Westward.

The conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by evening in the Gulf of Oman.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 31.1°C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 14:00 UAE local time.

ALSO READ: