UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Wednesday

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and hazy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Temperatures will tend to decrease over the coastal areas on Thursday.
According to the NCM forecast, the weather on Friday will be humid with the probability of fog or mist formation over some areas.
“It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with a decrease in temperatures,” said officials.
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
Weather2 weeks ago