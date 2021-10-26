UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday

Dubai - Temperature to dip across the country this week.

By Web Report Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 6:33 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as temperatures continue to dip across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.

Temperature to dip this week in UAE

Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially over the sea.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.