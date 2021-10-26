UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as temperatures continue to dip across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.
Temperature to dip this week in UAE
Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially over the sea.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
