UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for today, slight increase in temperature

Rough seas alert until Tuesday morning.
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy with temperatures increasing slightly, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general. Temperatures to increase slightly.
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Skies will be cloudy, with a continued decrease in temperatures
Upper air low pressure likely to cause rains till Tuesday
Police urge motorists to exercise caution while driving
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Up to 8ft offshore waves in the Arabian Gulf.
Police urge motorists to drive with caution as visibility will be affected due to fog
In most of the interior and coastal areas, visibility will be reduced to the lowest
