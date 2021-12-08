UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for today, slight increase in temperature

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy with temperatures increasing slightly, according to the national Met department (NCM).

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.