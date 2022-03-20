UAE weather: Partly cloudy for Sunday with a rise in temperatures

Temperatures to gradually increase.
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in some areas, with a gradual increase in temperatures in the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) it would be humid by night and Monday morning, with fog formation and light fog on some internal and coastal areas.
The winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, especially over the sea during the daytime.
The sea will be rough, becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
As winter fades, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 29ºC and 27ºC, respectively.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday (March 19) was 31.3 °C in Kalba (Al Sharjah) at 14:15 UAE Local Time.
Temperatures to gradually increase.
Weather1 week ago
The country usually record about 100mm of precipitation annually
Weather1 week ago
Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures expected to increase today.
Weather1 week ago
Morning fog alert issued for parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Humidity is expected to increase at night, with the possibility of fog formation over some coastal areas
Weather2 weeks ago
Winds may cause blowing sand at times
Weather2 weeks ago
Low clouds to appear by morning
Weather2 weeks ago