Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Partly cloudy, dusty forecast for Monday

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning

KT file
KT file

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 6:46 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be fair and dusty on Monday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some northern areas.

There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times during the day causing blowing dust over some exposed areas.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.


More news from Weather