UAE weather: Partly cloudy, dusty forecast for Monday

Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather
The weather in UAE will continue to be fair and dusty on Monday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general, partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some northern areas.
There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times during the day causing blowing dust over some exposed areas.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
