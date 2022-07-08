UAE weather: Partly cloudy day, rains expected

Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility

Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 6:35 AM

The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will rain over some internal and coastal areas, it added.

Temperatures are expected to drop, offering residents some respite from the heat. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 39ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 37ºC.

Light to moderate winds will blow with clouds, freshening at times. This will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over the exposed areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.