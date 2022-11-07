UAE weather: Partly cloudy day, mercury to drop to 17ºC

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 6:31 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be cloudy at times over some Eastern and Northern areas. There is a chance of rainfall.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 17ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times Northward, will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to a speed of 40km/hr. This will cause blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

