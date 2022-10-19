UAE weather: Motorists warned of poor visibility, foggy conditions

Police warn motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to changing speed limits on the road as horizontal visibility drops
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday urged motorists to follow traffic regulations due to fog formations on the roads.
In a statement, NCM warned against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 11pm on Wednesday until 10 am on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving due to reduced visibility during the fog.
The authority urged drivers to follow speed limits displayed on electronic information boards on the roads.
ALSO READ:
Police warn motorists to exercise caution and pay attention to changing speed limits on the road as horizontal visibility drops
Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
‘Winter is coming’, says Storm Centre as it shares picturesque video
Temperatures across the country are set to fall today
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day
There is the possibility of the formation of some convective clouds, eastward, by afternoon
Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits