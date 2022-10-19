UAE weather: Motorists warned of poor visibility, foggy conditions

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday urged motorists to follow traffic regulations due to fog formations on the roads.

In a statement, NCM warned against deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 11pm on Wednesday until 10 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving due to reduced visibility during the fog.

The authority urged drivers to follow speed limits displayed on electronic information boards on the roads.

