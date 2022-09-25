UAE weather: NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

Residents can also expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds
Various parts of the UAE will have a chance of fog formation on Monday morning, the weather body has said.
In a tweet on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said the fog is likely to affect visibility from the midnight to 9am on Monday. The centre urged the motorists to follow the traffic regulations as the horizontal visibility could be deteriorated.
According to the NCM horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from midnight until 9am on Monday.
In a map shared by the NCM on Twitter, expected areas of fog formation include areas in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Earlier on Sunday, the police posted a video to their social media accounts explaining 10 common mistakes that people make while driving through the fog.
