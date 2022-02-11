UAE weather: NCM issues fog alert for some areas

It will be humid by night and early Friday morning
Weather1 week ago
Several areas were placed under alert for fog on Friday.
The National Center of Meteorology placed many eastern areas under red or yellow alert, with visibility dropping to less than 1,000 metres in the affected areas.
Thus will be offset later in the day by fair to partly cloudy skies in general.
There will also be light to moderate winds.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
