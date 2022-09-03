UAE weather: Motorists warned of fog, low visibility

Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 11:11 PM

Various parts of the UAE will witness fog on Sunday morning, the weather body has warned.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) Saturday urged the motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.

The NCM warned that horizontal visibility would be deteriorated, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, especially Westward, from 1am until 8.30am on Sunday morning.

The police also urged motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police said: “Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely.”