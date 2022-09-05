UAE weather: Mostly sunny, temperature to reach 45°C

Light to moderate winds are expected

Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022

The weather in the UAE on Monday will be fair, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will form over the eastern parts of the country that may become convective by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds are expected, causing blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 42°C and 41°C respectively.

The highest temperature across the UAE will be 45°C.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

