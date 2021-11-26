UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility; temperature drops to 17ºC

Abu Dhabi will see temperatures reach 30°C
Weather1 week ago
Fog has blanketed parts of the UAE, reducing visibility in some areas on Friday morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert, warning residents of a fog formation that will will last until 9am. Horizontal visibility will be affected and is likely to drop even further over some internal areas.
Temperatures, on the other hand, are going to be on the cooler side. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will record lows of 22 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively. The high will be 30 degrees Celsius in both emirates.
The lowest temperature of 17 degrees Celsius will be Gasyoura, Abu Dhabi.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight at Oman Sea, according to the NCM.
