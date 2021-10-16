UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair skies ahead

Dubai - Winds may cause blowing dust

By Web Report Published: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 6:38 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Oct 2021, 6:40 AM

UAE residents awoke to a foggy morning on Saturday, with fair skies predicted for the rest of the day.

The National Centre of Meteorology sent out alerts early today warning of fog reducing visibility to less than 1000 metres over several coastal and internal areas, especially westward.

Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with humidity increasing by night and Sunday morning.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the day, may cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf