UAE weather: More rain forecast on Wednesday

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure visitors' safety
Weather2 days ago
More rain is expected across the UAE on Wednesday, and residents in some parts of the country may wake up to a wet morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast a chance of convective clouds formation and fresh winds. This will cause blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility.
Sea will be rough from 01:30 till 08:00 Wednesday.
Low cloud amount will increase over some coastal areas and islands. In general, the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times.
In Dubai and Abu Dhabi the maximum temperatures on Wednesday will reach 23ºC and 22ºC, respectively.
The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 24.3°C in Ras Al Khaimah at 11:00 and Kalba (Sharjah) at 13:45 UAE Local Time.
Fresh to strong winds with speed reaching 55 km/h and rough in Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 8 ft at times.
A National Center of Meteorology (NCM) official told Khaleej Times the rough weather conditions would continue until Wednesday.
“If we compare the rains this year to previous the conditions in 2021, we didn’t have such instability last year. This year, the rains are good,” said the official.
“However, the intensity of the current instability will gradually decrease by Wednesday,” the official added.
The official also confirmed that authorities used cloud seeding technology to increase the intensity and amount of rains the country is witnessing at the moment. “The aim of cloudseeding was to increase the amount and intensity of rain and not to create rainy clouds,” he stated.
