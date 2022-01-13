UAE weather: More rain forecast for the weekend and next week

The country will be affected by extension of surface low pressure from the southwest.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 8:51 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather in the UAE over the weekend and during the next week.

In its latest weather report issued on Wednesday evening, the NCM said from Saturday, January 15 to 19, the country will be affected by extension of surface low pressure from the southwest, accompanied by moist easterly winds with an upper air trough extending from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass, and the flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country with rainy convective clouds.

On Saturday, the UAE will experience a dusty and partly cloudy weather, gradually becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening, especially on some eastern and northern regions, islands and the sea, with a chance of rain.

“From Sunday to Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy over scattered areas of the country, associated with convective clouds, accompanied by rainfall with intervals, lightning and thunder at times, especially over some eastern and northern areas, and extending over some western area, coast and island,” said the NCM report.

“Clouds will gradually decrease on Wednesday with a decrease in temperature.”

The winds will be moderate to fresh and strong at times, especially with convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate to rough in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea especially with convective clouds.

