UAE weather: More rain forecast for the weekend and next week

Freezing temperature recorded in Jabal Jais
Weather1 week ago
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather in the UAE over the weekend and during the next week.
In its latest weather report issued on Wednesday evening, the NCM said from Saturday, January 15 to 19, the country will be affected by extension of surface low pressure from the southwest, accompanied by moist easterly winds with an upper air trough extending from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass, and the flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country with rainy convective clouds.
On Saturday, the UAE will experience a dusty and partly cloudy weather, gradually becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening, especially on some eastern and northern regions, islands and the sea, with a chance of rain.
“From Sunday to Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy over scattered areas of the country, associated with convective clouds, accompanied by rainfall with intervals, lightning and thunder at times, especially over some eastern and northern areas, and extending over some western area, coast and island,” said the NCM report.
“Clouds will gradually decrease on Wednesday with a decrease in temperature.”
The winds will be moderate to fresh and strong at times, especially with convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility.
The sea will be moderate to rough in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea especially with convective clouds.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
Freezing temperature recorded in Jabal Jais
Weather1 week ago
Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility
Weather1 week ago
More than 200 tanks were on standby to deal with any additional water clogging.
Weather1 week ago
Strong winds to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Weather1 week ago
The authority had earlier cleaned rainwater drainage holes to drain the accumulated rainwater
Weather1 week ago
Ras Al Khaimah Police rescues driver stuck on the roof of a submerged car
Weather1 week ago
Maintenance people report a dramatic rise in calls from distressed tenants since the onset of the new year
Weather1 week ago
Drivers urged to keep sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road
Weather1 week ago