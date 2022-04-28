UAE weather: More rain forecast for the weekend amid drop in temperature

Fair, partly cloudy forecast for Wednesday
UAE residents can expect more rain over the weekend ahead of the long Eid Al Fitr holiday, as weather forecasters report a continued drop in temperatures across the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said unsettled cloudy conditions will prevail, with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas, until Sunday, May 1.
On Thursday afternoon, Fujairah experienced light to moderate rains over some areas. NCMS tweeted that it expected rainfall on Thursday as convective clouds and fresh winds will hit some Eastern areas until the evening.
The UAE has been experiencing a temperature drop accompanied with winds and cloud formations earlier this week, with heavy to moderate rainfall in the Northern emirates. On Wednesday, residents in several emirates woke up to thunderstorms and mild rainfall in the evening, with some areas in Al Ain and Fujairah witnessing heavy showers.
The weather will be similar over Friday, Saturday and Sunday as fresh winds will continue to form.
Forecasters warned of moderate seas on Friday and Saturday, and rough seas on Sunday as northwest winds extend over the coast.
