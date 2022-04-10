UAE weather: Mercury to touch 44°C in some areas

Chance of fog over coastal regions

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 6:33 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 6:34 AM

The temperature in the UAE is seeing a steady rise, with the mercury set to rise to 44°C in some internal areas on Sunday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will be hot during the daytime and partly cloudy in general.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the daytime eastward and northward.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

ALSO READ: