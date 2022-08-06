UAE weather: Mercury on the rise, possible rain today

It will be a dusty and partly cloudy day
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon. This may cause rain.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 47ºC in Sila.
The day will also be slightly humid as humidity levels will range from 25 to 65 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.
It will be a dusty and partly cloudy day
Parts of the country will experience rains due to the convective clouds
They have been urged to comply with safety instructions as rains, winds, thunder and lightning are expected
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh and strong at times
Winds with speeds of up to 45kmph could kick up dust tomorrow
Winds will be light to moderate, causing blowing dust, sand
Temperature in Fujairah will be as low as 27ºC
Authorities working tirelessly to bring normalcy to areas affected by floods