UAE weather: Mercury on the rise, possible rain today

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Aug 2022, 6:24 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon. This may cause rain.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 47ºC in Sila.

The day will also be slightly humid as humidity levels will range from 25 to 65 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.