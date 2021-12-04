UAE weather: Light rain, rough seas with 6-foot waves

Up to 8ft offshore waves in the Arabian Gulf.
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can enjoy the cool weather on Saturday, as wind speeds reach up to 40km/hr and light rain scatters over some parts of the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also warned of moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, with the height of waves reaching up to 6 feet until 8pm on Saturday.
The weather bureau also recorded light to moderate rain in some parts of Sharjah early on Saturday morning.
All Emirates will enjoy clear skies, with the lowest temperature dipping to 14 degrees Celsius in Al Quaa, Abu Dhabi. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will record highs in the mid-20s range, while the lows will be 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Humidity may reach up to 80 per cent in parts of Abu Dhabi.
