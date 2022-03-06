UAE weather: Light rain forecast for Sunday morning

Police warn motorists to follow reduced speed limit
UAE’s weather department, the National Center of Meteorology, expects light rain on Sunday morning, and visibility will be hazy at times.
The department forecasts the weather to be partly cloudy over some coastal and northern areas.
Humidity is expected to increase at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog and light fog forming over some coastal areas.
The winds are expected to remain light to moderate in speed. The NCM explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be northwesterly shifting to southeasterly 10 to 20 up to 30 km/h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide occurs at 15:39, the second tide at 04:04, the first tide at 09:22, and the second tide at 21:43.
The waves in the Sea of Oman will be light. The first tide will occur at 12:35, the second tide will occur at 00:08, the first tide will occur at 18:04, and the second tide will occur at 06:52.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, Saturday, March 5, was 35.5°C in Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:00 and Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:15 UAE Local Time.
