UAE weather: Increase in temperatures, fog alert issued

Winds could cause blowing sand over some areas
Weather1 week ago
There will be an increase in temperatures on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology also reported fog over some areas. It also issued a fog alert for several areas of the country to stay in place until 9am.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds.
Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
