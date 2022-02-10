UAE weather: Increase in temperatures, fog alert issued

Fair to partly cloudy skies

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 6:36 AM

There will be an increase in temperatures on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology also reported fog over some areas. It also issued a fog alert for several areas of the country to stay in place until 9am.

ALSO READ:

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds.

Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.