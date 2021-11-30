UAE weather: Ice pellets fall in Dubai as heavy rains, hail hit two areas

Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 5:26 PM

The UAE’s temperatures are dropping and how! Parts of the UAE have been receiving heavy rainfall over the last three days, resulting in roadside waterfalls in Khor Fakkan yesterday.

The rains have now moved to Dubai, with heavy showers and hail reported in Al Marmoom and Umm Nahad on Tuesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also reported heavy rainfall over the Dubai - Al Ain road.

Social media handle Storm_Centre has tweeted a video showing ice falling over the Dubai - Al Ain road.

The NCM also recorded rains Dubai’s Al Khawaneej, Al Warsan, Al Warqa and Al Aweer.