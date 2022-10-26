UAE weather: Humidity expected to increase on Wednesday night

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC
UAE residents can expect a humid night on Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology expects an increase in humidity by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. There will also be light to moderate winds.
Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
