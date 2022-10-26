UAE weather: Humidity expected to increase on Wednesday night

Light to moderate winds, fair skies predicted

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:20 AM

UAE residents can expect a humid night on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects an increase in humidity by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. There will also be light to moderate winds.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

