UAE weather: Humid nights; temperature to reach 43°C

The country's NCM predicts that light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime as well
The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be fair in general.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts low clouds to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some coastal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach highs of 43°C and 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.
The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The country's NCM predicts that light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime as well
Skies to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds and probability of mist formations over some coastal areas
Hail falls even as country records temperatures of over 46°C
Cloud formation might be associated with rainfall
Failing to abide by the rules can cause traffic accidents, warn police
Temperatures will drop slightly
Conditions may worsen over the day
It will be humid by night and Monday morning