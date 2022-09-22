UAE weather: Humid nights; temperature to reach 43°C

Rainy convective clouds may form eastward and southward by afternoon

The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be fair in general.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts low clouds to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 43°C and 41°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

