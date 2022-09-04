UAE weather: Humid nights; temperature to reach 43°C

Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 7:25 AM

The weather in the UAE on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon. It will be humid at night and on Monday morning in the coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 43°C and 42°C respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.