UAE weather: Humid nights; temperature to reach 43°C

Mercury could hit 44ºC
The weather in the UAE on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon. It will be humid at night and on Monday morning in the coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 43°C and 42°C respectively.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Winds to provide some respite
The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 15 to 70 per cent
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 60 per cent
The alert messages call for "vigilance and caution" among road users