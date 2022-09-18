UAE weather: Humid nights; temperature to reach 39°C

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas
The weather in the UAE on Sunday will be fair in general according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. Rain clouds may form in the area by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Fog or mist may appear as well.
The temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 38°C and 39°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
