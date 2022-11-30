UAE weather: Humid night; temperature to reach 31°C

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas; light to moderate winds will blow
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward.
Temperatures are set to reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 31°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
