UAE weather: Humid night, temperature to drop to 25°C

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 6:28 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to reach highs of 36°C and 34°C. The low temperature will be in 25°C in both emirates.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning. There is a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.