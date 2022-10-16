UAE weather: Humid night, temperature to drop to 25°C

Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to reach highs of 36°C and 34°C. The low temperature will be in 25°C in both emirates.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning. There is a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
NCM has issued a yellow alert for nearly the entire UAE for fog; red alerts have been issued in some areas as well
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, to accompany humidity
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning; light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust
Authorities have issued an alert warning of poor visibility caused by rains and high-speed winds
This season experiences high relative humidity in the morning with high temperatures during the day
Convective clouds may be formed eastward by afternoon, these could extend to internal areas