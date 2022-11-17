UAE weather: Humid night; temperature to drop to 22°C

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas, especially in the western regions of the country.
The temperature is set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 23°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
