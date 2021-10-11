UAE weather: Humid, foggy forecast for coming days

By Web Report Published: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 6:26 AM

UAE residents can expect humid conditions with chances of fog over the next few days. It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The NCM said that the weather on Monday and Tuesday will be humid by morning with a chance of fog formation or mist over some eastern and northern areas.

“It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with some clouds appearing over eastern areas -- maybe convective by afternoon,” the NCM said in a statement adding that residents can also expect light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds of up to 15-25 reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day.

“There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speeds of up to 15-25 reaching 35 kmph,” the NCM added.

“The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.”

Temperatures will tend to decrease over the coastal areas on Thursday.

According to the NCM forecast, the weather on Friday will be humid with the probability of fog or mist formation over some areas.

“It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with a decrease in temperatures,” said officials.

