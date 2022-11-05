UAE weather: Humid by night, chance of rain today

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 6:28 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and Northern areas. There is a chance of light rain.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 16ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Southwesterly becoming Northwesterly winds, fresh at times, will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to a speed of 35km/hr.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

