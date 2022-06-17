UAE weather: Hot, sunny forecast for Friday, temperatures to reach 45ºC

Some low clouds will appear over eastern coast by morning
Weather1 week ago
The weather will be hot and mostly sunny today, according to the National Meteorological Centre.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 45ºC in Al Ain. The highest expected temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is 42ºC and 40ºC, respectively.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 24.3ºC in in Raknah (Al Ain) at 5.30am.
It will be a relatively humid day as humidity levels are expected to range from 20 per cent to 75 per cent.
Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow especially in the west and over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight, with light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, which will be turbulent during the day. The Oman sea will have light waves on Friday.
