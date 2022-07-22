UAE weather: Hot, partly cloudy day ahead, temperature to reach 45ºC

Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area
The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general.
There may be formation of rainy, convective clouds eastward and southward, the National Meteorological Centre says.
Temperatures will go as high as 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
