UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Monday

Residents can expect humid weather with chance of fog
Weather1 week ago
The day will be hot and fair in general.
It will be humid, especially over the western coast. There is a chance of fog formation in the morning.
Temperatures will reach 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds which might be associated with rain in the east and towards the south by afternoon.
Light to moderate southeasterly and northeasterly winds will blow, fresh at times during the day causing blowing dust over internal areas, with a speed of 10-25 reaching 40 km/hr.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Residents can expect humid weather with chance of fog
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures to reach 43°C
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will drop to 37ºC
Weather1 week ago
Winds will cause blowing and suspended dust during the day
Weather1 week ago
Some low clouds will appear over eastern coast by morning
Weather1 week ago
There will be light to moderate winds that blow up dust during the day
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
Weather1 week ago
Dusty conditions in parts of the country
Weather2 weeks ago