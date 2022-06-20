UAE weather: Hot, humid forecast for Monday

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 6:38 AM

The day will be hot and fair in general.

It will be humid, especially over the western coast. There is a chance of fog formation in the morning.

Temperatures will reach 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds which might be associated with rain in the east and towards the south by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly and northeasterly winds will blow, fresh at times during the day causing blowing dust over internal areas, with a speed of 10-25 reaching 40 km/hr.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.